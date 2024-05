Buque escuela Eagle de la Guardia Costera de los EE.UU. visitará la República Dominicana

The USCGC Eagle (WIX-327) pulls into the port of Scheveningen during the Tall Ships Festival and race, Scheveningen, Netherlands, June 20, 2019. The USCGC Eagle, which is used as a training cutter for future officers of the United States Coast Guard, is taking part in the Tall Ships Festival Scheveningen, which consists of sailing ships crewed by over a dozen countries. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Kevin Sterling Payne)