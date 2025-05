CORTES, HONDURAS - JANUARY 31: Deported migrants arrive from US in a military plane at Ramon Villeda Morales airport in Cortes, Honduras on January 31, 2025. More than 70 Hondurans deported from the United States. Approximately 357 deported Hondurans are expected to arrive on January 31. This marks the first flight of migrants returned to Honduras under the Donald Trump administration. (Photo by Emilio Flores/Anadolu via Getty Images)