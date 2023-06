Gen. Laura Richardson, U.S. Southern Command commander (left), and Lt. Gen. Carlos Luciano Diaz Morfa, Dominican Republic minister of defence (right) stand with U.S. Green Berets at the Fuerzas Comando 23' closing ceremony, June 22, 2023, Santa Domingo, Dominican Republic. Twenty-two countries competed in Fuerzas Comando (FC23), a Special Operations Force skills competition, to earn the title of the country with the "best special operations force in the Americas" between June 12-21 in the Dominican Republic. FC23 supports U.S. Southern Command’s initiative to enhance multinational and regional cooperation, trust, and confidence through persistent and consistent engagements with allies and partners in the southern hemisphere. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Clayton Wear)