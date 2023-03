Samut Prakan (Thailand), 16/02/2023.- A foreign tourist sits at the passenger terminal of the Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Samut Prakan province, Thailand, 16 February 2023. Thailand's cabinet confirmed on 14 February that it will be the first country worldwide to charge entry fees for international visitors from June 2023. Travelers flying to Thailand will have to pay 300 Thai baht (8.75 US dollars) per trip, while those entering via land or sea borders 150 (4.37 dollars). The government expects to collect about 3.9 billion baht (114 million dollars) from entry fees during the year, according to the Tourism Minister. (Tailandia) EFE/EPA/NARONG SANGNAK