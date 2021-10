EE.UU aceptará a partir del 8 de noviembre a viajeros inmunizados con diferentes tipos de vacunas

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 25: People wait for a flight at an international terminal at John F. Kennedy Airport (JFK) on January 25, 2021 in New York City. In an effort to further control Covid-19 transmission, President Joe Biden plans to sign restrictions on travel to the United States. The ban will prohibit travelers from the United Kingdom, Ireland and 26 countries in Europe that allow travel across open borders, called the Schengen Area. The new measures will also block entry to travelers from Brazil and South Africa. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)